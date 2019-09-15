Fire breaks out in basement of Upper East Side restaurant

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out in the basement of a Manhattan restaurant Sunday morning.

Emergency responders were called to 1712 Second Avenue around 11 a.m. about a fire in the basement in the mixed-use building.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the Selena Rosa restaurant.

Video from Citizen App shows firefighters working through the restaurant, which was expected to open at 11 a.m., according to the restaurant’s website.

No injuries were reported.

Selena Rosa is on the first floor of the mixed-used building, which has apartments on the upper floors. It was not immediately known if tenants had to be evacuated.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.