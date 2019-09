FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A 2-year-old boy died in the Bronx Sunday after he choked on a piece of candy while at a library, officials said.

The boy was at the Bronx Library Center with his 14-year-old brother when he choked around 3:15 p.m., police said. He was unconscious and unresponsive when emergency responders arrived.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The boy’s name has not been released.