White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation

WASHINGTON — The White House says Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late al-Qaida leader who had become an increasingly prominent figure in the terrorist organization, has been killed in a U.S. counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region.

President Donald Trump in a statement on Saturday said late al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden had been “killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.”

A White House statement gives no further details, such as when Hamza bin Laden was killed or how the United States confirmed his death.

“The loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives al-Qa’ida of important leadership kills and the symbolic connection to his father, but undermines important operational activities of the group,” the President Donald Trump said in the statement.

Trump also said “Hamza bin Ladin was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

Earlier this year the US State Department called bin Laden, who was believed to be in his early 30s, an “emerging” leader in the terror group al Qaeda, offering a million-dollar reward for information leading to his capture.

As leader of al-Qaida, Osama bin Laden and others plotted the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Navy SEALs killed him in a raid on a house in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in 2011.

