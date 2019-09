Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK — Two people were killed and another person was injured in a triple shooting in Newark Saturday, accord to the Essex County prosecutor's office.

The shooting allegedly happened at the Newark Oscar Mile Townhouses.

Both the prosecutor's office and Newark Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. PIX11's Rob Hoell is currently at the scene; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.