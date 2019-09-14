Three youth football players injured on the field in two separate incidents in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY — Three teenagers were taken to the hospital with injuries from playing football in two separate incidents in Nassau County on Long Island Saturday, according to Nassau County Police.

Two teens were playing football at Long Beach high School on Lagoon Drive, when police say the two boys collided with each other.

A 14-year-old victim suffered a severe neck injury and was airlifted to a local hospital. A 15-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for a shoulder injury.

In a separate incident, a 15-year-old male sustained a neck injury when police say he fell on his neck and back while playing football at Bethpage High School on Cherry Avenue. He was also airlifted to a local hospital.