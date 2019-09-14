Teen placed in chokehold during knifepoint robbery in Queens: police

MASPETH, Queens — Police are searching for the three people accused of placing a teen in a chokehold and robbing him in Queens.

On Sept. 9, the 16-year-old victim was walking in the vicinity of Andrews Avenue and 55 Street in Maspeth when he was approached from behind and placed in a chokehold, police said.

As the teen became semi-conscious, one of the alleged attackers displayed a knife as two others removed his cellphone, ear pods, and $10 before fleeing, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention.

