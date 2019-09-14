Teen placed in chokehold during knifepoint robbery in Queens: police

Posted 12:11 PM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, September 14, 2019

MASPETH, Queens — Police are searching for the three people accused of placing a teen in a chokehold and robbing him in Queens.

Police released surveillance footage of three men accused of putting a 16-year-old boy in a chokehold and robbing him in Queens Sept. 9, 2019

On Sept. 9, the 16-year-old victim was walking in the vicinity of Andrews Avenue and 55 Street in Maspeth when he was approached from behind and placed in a chokehold, police said.

As the teen became semi-conscious, one of the alleged attackers displayed a knife as two others removed his cellphone, ear pods, and $10 before fleeing, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.