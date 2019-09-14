NYPD cruiser’s windshield smashed with brick in Queens: police

AVERNE, Queens — A brick was thrown at the windshield of an NYPD vehicle in Queens Friday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a call for assistance in the vicinity of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 73rd Street in Averne around 7 a.m.

When they returned to the vehicle about 30 minutes later, officers discovered their cruiser’s windshield smashed with a brick, according to police.

The Police Benevolent Association tweeted about the incident, writing “the pictures speak for themselves.”

No arrests have been made.

