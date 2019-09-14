NYPD cruiser’s windshield smashed with brick in Queens: police

AVERNE, Queens — A brick was thrown at the windshield of an NYPD vehicle in Queens Friday morning, authorities said.

Police responded to a call for assistance in the vicinity of Beach Channel Drive and Beach 73rd Street in Averne around 7 a.m.

When they returned to the vehicle about 30 minutes later, officers discovered their cruiser’s windshield smashed with a brick, according to police.

The Police Benevolent Association tweeted about the incident, writing “the pictures speak for themselves.”

No arrests have been made.

The pictures speak for themselves. Cops were responding to a call inside a NYCHA building in the @NYPD100Pct, came out to find this airmail. No injuries this time, fortunately. pic.twitter.com/LCJOJQYpjm — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 13, 2019