New program simulates drunk, drugged driving like never before

Hundreds of teens received a life saving lesson at one Long Island high school today. They were introduced to the dangers of drunk and drugged driving through innovative technology that school officials hope will save their lives. PIX11 video journalist Keith Lopez has the story.

