Hundreds of teens received a life saving lesson at one Long Island high school today. They were introduced to the dangers of drunk and drugged driving through innovative technology that school officials hope will save their lives. PIX11 video journalist Keith Lopez has the story.AlertMe
New program simulates drunk, drugged driving like never before
-
Motorcyclist fatally struck by drunk driver on Long Island Expressway in Queens: police
-
Wally Backman, former Met, arrested and charged in LI domestic incident
-
Intoxicated dad with infant in car arrested after fleeing traffic stop on Long Island: police
-
Intoxicated Long Island mom crashes into utility pole with daughter, four other children in car: police
-
Police: Woman ran over man who was trying to keep her from driving drunk
-
-
Man arrested after driving while ability impaired by drugs, initiating police chase: cops
-
Dirt bike rider killed in crash on Long Island
-
Woman, 77, killed in collision on Long Island
-
2 Long Island schools on lockout after shots fired nearby: authorities
-
Long Island University shuts down after threat comes in
-
-
Driver who killed 5 in 2018 LI crash sentenced to 27 years in prison
-
Severe storms across Long Island, CT leave 2 dead amid damage, outages
-
Three youth football players injured on the field in two separate incidents in Nassau County