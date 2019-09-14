Man killed after shooting outside Manhattan bodega

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man was killed after a shooting outside a Manhattan bodega early Saturday.

Police responded to a call of a man shot in the vicinity of Saint Nicholas Avenue and West 186th Street just after midnight.

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left hip, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His identity has not been released, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.

The address is linked to the 1517 Deli Grocery Corporation, according to Google Maps.