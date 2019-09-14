Man killed, teen brothers seriously injured in crash in Suffolk County

MASTIC BEACH — A Mastic man was killed in a single car crash in Mastic Beach Friday, with his two teenage brothers critically injured, according to Suffolk County Police.

William Smith was driving a 1996 Lexus eastbound on Pine Road when he lost control of the vehicle, hitting a tree and catching fire in front of 24 Pine Road, according to police. Officials said it happened at around 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Smiths brothers, Rasin and Zameer Jackson, were rescuyed from the car by a good Samaritan and airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

Rasin Jackson, 16, and Zameer Jackson, 15, were both said to be in critical condition, according to police. An officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.