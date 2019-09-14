Man follows woman, gropes her inside Long Island home: police

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. — Authorities are searching for a man who followed a woman into her Long Island home and groped her Thursday night.

As a 43-year-old victim entered her Levittown home, a man approached her and inappropriately grabbed her, according to police.

The woman screamed, causing the man to run away and flee in a dark-colored Chrysler 300, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video shows the victim entering her home and the suspected groper running into the home before fleeing.

Detectives request that if anyone has knowledge of the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 244 -TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.