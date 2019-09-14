Man choked until he fell unconscious, robbed on Midwood subway platform: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A man was choked until he was unconscious inside of a Brooklyn subway station, police said Saturday. When we regained consciousness, he discovered he’d been robbed by his alleged attackers.

The man, 40, was standing on the northbound F train platform at the Kings Highway Station. He was allegedly approached by two unidentified men, one of grabbing him in a chokehold.

Police said they took the man’s wallet — containing cash and credit cards — and his cell phone.

The men are between 20 and 25 years old, police said, with one of them 6 feet tall and another 5 feet 9 inches tall.

