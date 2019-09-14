watch: mets vs. dodgers

Man choked until he fell unconscious, robbed on Midwood subway platform: police

Posted 10:46 PM, September 14, 2019, by

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A man was choked until he was unconscious inside of a Brooklyn subway station, police said Saturday. When we regained consciousness, he discovered he’d been robbed by his alleged attackers.

Police are looking for anyone with information on the men in these pictures, wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery on a subway platform.

The man, 40, was standing on the northbound F train platform at the Kings Highway Station. He was allegedly approached by two unidentified men, one of grabbing him in a chokehold.

Police said they took the man’s wallet — containing cash and credit cards — and his cell phone.

The men are between 20 and 25 years old, police said, with one of them 6 feet tall and another 5 feet 9 inches tall.

