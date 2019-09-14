Man arrested after driving while ability impaired by drugs, initiating police chase: cops

SHIRLEY, N.Y. — A man who police say was driving while on drugs was arrested Saturday after fleeing from a police officer.

Suffolk County Police arrested Thomas Celeste, who was allegedly driving a 2002 Ford van erratically on Montauk Highway, west of William Floyd Parkway, at approximately 12:15 a.m.

When the officer tried to pull Celeste over, police say the driver fled.

Police tracked the van with aviation, and a patrol officer used stop sticks to disable the vehicle at Route 112 and Horseblock Road in Medford, according to officers.

Celeste then allegedly continued southbound on William Floyd Parkway from the Long Island Expressway, where the van came to a stop. Officers arrested him at approximately 1:40 a.m., they said.

Celeste, 50, of Mastic, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and unlawfully fleeing an officer on a motor vehicle.