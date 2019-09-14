Feast of San Gennaro packs Little Italy for 93rd year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan — The heart of Little Italy was lit up with green, white, and red lights on Saturday, as thousands of people packed Mulberry Street for this year’s Feast of San Gennaro.

The feast is a 93-year-old tradition that celebrates Italian American culture, with a variety of Italian food (of course) and tons of festival fun.

But mostly the Italian food.

Every year, including this year, there is every Italian dish you can think of at this feast.

From different types of pizza and pasta, to desserts like cannolis and zeppoles.

“Oh my gosh, the food-you can’t find it too many other places! I kid you not. There is a difference between the Italian food and the pizza and everything from the desserts and the cocktails. I mean there is nothing like San Gennaro,” said Toni Elliot, who attended the festival as she visits the city from Florida.

“I was here 40 years ago,” said Vivian Ramos of Long Island.

The feast has drawn Ramos to it every year for the last 40 years.

She’s been getting an annual sausage and peppers on a roll, since she was nine months pregnant with her first daughter.

This year, she’s at the feast with that daughter — all grown up — and her granddaughter.

“Even though we are Latin...it's our culture. We are born and bred New York,” added Ramos.

This year’s feast started Thursday the 14th and goes until Sunday the 22nd.