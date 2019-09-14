Bronx man shot, killed while behind the wheel in NJ

PATERSON, N.J. — A Bronx man was killed when he was shot while driving in New Jersey Friday night.

Police were called to Alaris Health medical facility in Rochelle Park and found 24-year-old Riquelvin Burgos-Nunez with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation revealed Burgos-Nunez, of the Bronx, was traveling in the vicinity of East 31st Street between 11th and 12th avenues in Paterson when he was shot while inside his vehicle around 9 p.m., police said.

He continued to drive until he crashed into another vehicle and came to a stop near Broadway and East 33rd Street, about 0.3 miles away, according to police.

Two unknown individuals took him into another vehicle and brought him to the medical facility, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.