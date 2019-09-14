Dead man found slashed, bound inside Bronx apartment: police

Posted 8:57 AM, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 09:02AM, September 14, 2019

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx —  A man’s body was found bound and slashed inside a Bronx apartment Friday evening.

Police responded to a call of a foul smell coming from an apartment in the vicinity of Creston Avenue and Field Place in Fordham Heights.

Officers discovered a man unconscious and unresponsive with his ankles bound to his waist, according to police.

The man also had slash marks on his wrist and torso, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death is under investigation.

