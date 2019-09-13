Subway rider attacked by woman on train in Queens: police

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Authorities are searching for the woman who assaulted a subway rider on the train in Queens Thursday evening.

The 39-year-old victim was onboard an E train when a woman next to her placed her bag over her shoulder, hitting the victim, police said.

The victim stated “Excuse me” to the woman, who then began to curse and yell at the victim before slapping her in the face, according to cops.

The victim exited the train at Forest Hills-71 Avenue and sustained scratches to her arm and face, but refused medical attention, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).