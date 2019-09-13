× St. Paul Community Baptist Church celebrates annual MAAFA performance

NEW YORK — The MAAFA is back again for its 25th year.

The MAAFA recognizes and reflects the journey of African slaves to the United States from 1500 through 1900.

The first commemoration was led in 1995 by Rev. Dr. Johnny Ray Youngblood.

Rev. Youngblood initially began the dialogue with staff and church leadership about the need for African-Americans to grapple with the ravages of slavery.

Fast-forward 25 years, the The MAAFA has evolved and become a centerpiece of the St. Paul Community Baptist Church.