Rocker Eddie Money, of ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ fame, dead at 70: family

Posted 11:06 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, September 13, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A publicist for rock star Eddie Money has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying he died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles. He was 70.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

