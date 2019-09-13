Police search West Hartford reservoir in connection with Jennifer Dulos disappearance: source

WEST HARTFORD, C.T. — A source tells PIX11 sister station FOX61 in Hartford that police are conducting a search of a West Hartford reservoir in connection to disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Police are actively searching the reservoir property near 1420 Farmington Avenue.

Connecticut State Police were seen in the administrative building at the reservoir and on the sprawling property.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on another tampering charged and released on another $500,000 bail. on Sept. 4. He appeared in court on Thursday.