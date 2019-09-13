NJ corrections officer arrested for bringing contraband to an inmate: officials

HACKENSACK, N.J. — A Bergen County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested on charges of bring contraband and “implements for escape” into the Bergen County Jail, the county prosecutor’s office said.

The sheriff’s office received complaints on September 9 about corrections officer Jessica Stec’s behavior in the county jail. An investigation by the prosecutor’s office revealed evidence that Stec had “obstructed a governmental function and provided contraband to an inmate.”

Stec has been suspended from duty and issued a summons charging her with one count obstructing administration of law or other governmental function; a disorderly persons offense; and one count of implements of escape or other contraband. She will appear for processing in Hackensack on October 10.

The prosecutor’s office thanked the Upper Saddle River Police Department for its assistance in the investigation.