News Closeup: Melinda Katz talks about her battle to become Queens District Attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz became the Democratic Nominee for Queens District Attorney following a drawn out primary battle against her opponent, Tiffany Caban.

She is now preparing to face Republican attorney Joe Murray in the November 5th election.

If Katz wins, she will have big shoes to fill. The office had been held by tough on crime D.A. Judge Richard Brown for 28 years. We hear from Melinda Katz on the issues facing her borough and what she plans to accomplish should she win the November election.

Days after marking the 18th Anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we pause to remember the victims, their families and those who are still suffering and dying from 9/11-related illnesses. Recovering from such catastrophic losses is a long term process. We hear from the executive director of non-profit organization ‘Tuesday’s Children’, dedicated to providing a lifetime of healing for those whose lives have been forever changed by terrorism and traumatic loss.

We also hear from Mike and Dan Friedman, brothers whose father was killed on 9/11. They tell us about a sock company they formed in honor of their father that benefits non-profits including 'Tuesday's Children' and the Feal Good Foundation.