MTA bus, SUV collide on Brooklyn street: authorities

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after an MTA bus and a vehicle collided in Brooklyn late Thursday.

It happened in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue and Avenue J in Midwood around 11:30 p.m., police said.

The bus had passengers onboard, but the exact number was not immediately disclosed, cops said.

Seven people were treated, with two people taken to the hospital for their injuries, fire officials said.

It appears to be that the driver of the SUV is at fault, according to police.