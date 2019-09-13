MTA bus, SUV collide on Brooklyn street: authorities

Posted 4:42 AM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 05:03AM, September 13, 2019

An MTA bus (left) and an SUV (right) collided in Brooklyn Sept. 12, 2019

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — Police are investigating after an MTA bus and a vehicle collided in Brooklyn late Thursday.

It happened in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue and Avenue J in Midwood around 11:30 p.m., police said.

The bus had passengers onboard, but the exact number was not immediately disclosed, cops said.

Seven people were treated, with two people taken to the hospital for their injuries, fire officials said.

It appears to be that the driver of the SUV is at fault, according to police.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.