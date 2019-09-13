Mold ombudsman and call center to solve mold issues In thousands of NYCHA apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are 53,000 apartments with mold complaints in NYCHA, according to new numbers presented in a federal court case Friday.

PIX11 has been fighting for families with mold for months now.

A new approach is what Torres is asking for, that’s including a new ombudsman or advocate to check out mold complaints independent of NYCHA.

“A watchdog that will have the power to hold NYCHA accountable and if NYCHA fails to make a repair," Torres said. "The ombudsman can have an independent contractor do so."

According to the CDC, health consequences of mold exposure include nasal stuffiness, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing eye irritation and skin irritation. The CDC also says that people with mold allergies have more severe reactions, such as chronic lung illnesses.

Torres is also calling for a plan for better ventilation of apartments and a special call center for mold.

“NYCHA has been working collaboratively with all plaintiffs and with the Court-appointed Special Master to find and fix mold root causes and improve resident homes," a NYCHA spokesperson said. "New mold remediation procedures have already been implemented, with thousands of frontline staff receiving training and improved tracking of completed work orders.”