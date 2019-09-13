The body found in carpet in Harlem homicide as been identified as a 27-year-old man. We have the new details. Plus, honoring fallen rock legend Eddie Money. Watch Midday with Muller now.AlertMe
Midday with Muller: Man found dead in carpet identified, remembering Eddie Money
-
Midday with Muller: NJ Labor Day parade canceled, tracking Dorian, several killed in CA boat fire
-
Midday with Muller: Man sought in subway rice cooker incident, family attacked by wolf
-
Midday with Muller: Reports of man with firearm at Union, New Jersey Walmart
-
Midday with Muller: Man crushed by elevator, JFK nightmare, Amazon burning
-
Midday with Muller: Costumed character allegedly gropes teen; trial in 2015 explosion begins
-
-
Midday with Muller: Queens shootout, Dorian latest
-
Midday with Muller: Amber Alert cancelled, Dorian approaches
-
Midday with Muller: Dump truck hits troopers in West Orange, LI man charged in deadly hit-and-run
-
Midday with Muller: Subway suspicious package, man hit by stray bullet
-
Midday with Muller: Heat wave hits tri-state area; 9/11 victim ID’d 18 years after WTC attack
-
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man rescued after being buried in trench collapse; billionaire Jeffrey Epstein charged with sex trafficking
-
Midday with Muller: Prop baby prompts crime scene, licenses approved for illegal immigrants
-
Midday with Muller: Investigation into death of trans woman at Rikers