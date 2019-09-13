Man who stole $500 from Paterson church arrested: police

PATERSON, N.J. — A man has been charged with burglary and theft after being arrested for stealing money from a church in Paterson, police said.

The suspect, Antonio Figueroa, is believed to have stole approximately $500 from St. Agnes’ Church. The building is equipped with cameras that several detectives had observed.

The church became under investigation amid a series of burglaries in August and September, including the one Figueroa is alleged to have committed on August 30.

Figueroa was observed leaving the church with two large candle holders and two white candles. Police identified Figueroa a few blocks away, matching physical characteristics of the suspect from the church surveillance video.

He’s charged with one count of burglary and one count of theft.

The Paterson Police Detective Bureau is currently investigating the other burglaries.