Body found rolled up in carpet on Harlem street; death deemed homicide: police

HARLEM, Manhattan — Investigation remains underway after a man who was found dead and rolled up in a carpet has been deemed a homicide.

Police have since been investigating an apartment building along West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, which they said is linked to the incident.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call and discovered the man unconscious and unresponsive inside a red carpet in front of 301 West 145th St. in Harlem, police said.

Authorities have obtained surveillance footage of two people rolling the carpet in a Target shopping cart into the Harlem street, which is heavily populated during the day.

A Starbucks employee and a passerby saw the carpet and immediately called authorities.

Police said the victim had blunt force trauma to the head.

The victim has not been identified. He is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

No arrests have been made.