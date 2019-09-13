Man arrested after rabbi attacked with large rock in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are arrested a man accused of beating a rabbi with a large rock in Brooklyn last month.

Oniel G. Gilbourne, 26, is accused of attacking a rabbi with a large rock in Brooklyn on Aug. 27, 2019

Oniel G. Gilbourne, 26, was taken into custody Thursday and faces charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

Gilbourne is accused of the Aug. 27 attack, where a 63-year-old grandfather was viciously attacked in Lincoln Terrace Park during his morning walk.

Abraham Gopin attempted to defend himself when he was struck with a large rock, police said.

He lost two front teeth and suffered a broken nose and multiple lacerations to his face in the beating, police said.

Gopin told PIX11 he believed his attacker wanted to kill him.

“The way he jumped toward me, he was determined to kill. No question,” Abraham Gopin said, adding that his attacker used the phrase “dirty Jews,” during the attack, which police are investigating as a hate crime.

