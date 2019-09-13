Man arrested after bringing sword to Empire State Building: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — It was a packed observation deck on the 79th floor of the Empire State Building at 4:30 p.m.

That’s when police say a shirtless man began swinging a detached, concealed sword within a walking cane. He was swinging it erratically and mumbling about suicide and threatening to kill himself, according to eyewitnesses on the observation deck.

Eyewitnesses say the ordeal lasted about 10 minutes before the NYPD was able to subdue a person they described as emotionally disturbed. The 35-year-old man was eventually handcuffed, strapped to a chair and led out of the Empire State Building. He was taken to Bellevue for psychiatric observation.

The man has not been charged with a crime.