L train service suspended for most customers beginning Friday night, resuming Monday morning: MTA

Posted 11:43 AM, September 13, 2019, by

NEW YORK — Service on the L train will be suspended beginning Friday night and resuming Monday morning, according to the MTA.

L trains will stop running around 10:45 p.m. Friday night, depending on which station riders are traveling to and from. Service will resume Monday at 5 a.m.

L train service has been disrupted for months as the MTA works on “tunnel rehabilitation,” “accessibility” and “infrastructure” in what it calls the L Project. The primary change has been limited service on nights and weekends.

Beginning Friday, crews will work on a new escalator at Union Square, and new accessible platforms at 14th Street-6th Avenue that feature elevator access.

The MTA says L trains will continue to run every 10 minutes between Broadway Junction and Canarsie-Rockaway Parkway, and every 20 minutes during the late nights. There will be no L service at other stations.

