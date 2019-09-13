Jersey City set to welcome state’s largest movie studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY — Jersey City’s mayor is welcoming the state’s biggest movie studio.

Dubbed “Caven Point Studios”, the complex will feature 135,000 square feet of space, including 3 sound stages.

It’s going in on Caven Point Road in the Greenville section of the city in an industrial area.

“We’ve had a definite increase over the last year of movies interested in being here and this will hopefully be an attraction for more,” said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

In recent months, HBO, Apple and Warner Bros. Pictures’ soon-to-be-released “Joker”, starring Joaquin Phoenix, have all shot in Jersey City.

“I saw a week ago they were filming something in Paulus Hook with some old cars and stuff,” said one resident.

The mayor says the state’s new $85 million annual tax credit for TV and film productions may be the lure.

He’s hoping this major studio is just the beginning.

“The bigger thing from my standpoint is it’s gonna create jobs at all different levels and hopefully some portion of that comes to Jersey city residents,” said Fulop.

The studio is set to open in spring of 2020.