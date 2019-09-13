DIY rape kit creator faces pushback from NY AG

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In her first TV interview, Madison Campbell described her sexual assault in college and how it inspired her to create the Me Too Kit.

"We want to be able to give privacy back to survivors," Campbell told PIX11.

The kit is still in the early development phase but would include DNA swabs and way for survivors to preserve their clothes after an assault.

"I think that we will be able to provide a way for survivors to accurately collect forensic material in a way that the material can stand up hopefully in a court of law," she said.

She believes this would be a game changer for people too afraid, embarrassed or ashamed after an assault initially happens to preserve evidence until they are ready to come forward.

There is of course plenty of pushback, we have New York Attorney General Letitia James questioning the quality of the kits and whether they could be used in court. A John Jay biology professor spoke of the challenges of accurately collecting DNA samples.

"It’s very easy to contaminate samples with a variety of artifacts in your home with your own DNA as well," Professor Nathan Lents says.

Campbell is not giving up despite a cease and desist letter from AG James.

"Being a sexual assault survivor, I don’t care if every single day I get death threats, I get backlash, I will continue fighting."