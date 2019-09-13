Annual sickle cell walk takes place in NYC on Saturday

NEW YORK — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Sickle Cell Disease is a genetically inherited blood disease prevalent among people of African, Caribbean, Central/South American, East Indian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, Asian and Southeast Asian ancestry which results in severe anemia, oxygen deprivation, poor circulation and extreme pain.

Each year, hundreds participate in the Annual Sickle Cell Walk for education and awareness.

This year’s walk, run by the Sickle Cell Thalassemia Patients Network, takes place on Sept. 14 and goes from 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Central Park.