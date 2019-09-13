7 slot machines stolen from Queens apartment

FLUSHING, Queens — Slot machines were stolen from a Queens apartment early Tuesday, police said.

Four people entered a residential apartment in the vicinity of Union Street and 35th Avenue around 4:15 a.m. and displayed a firearm in front of a 27-year-old woman, police said.

Once inside, the group removed seven slot machines from the apartment before fleeing, police said.

According to authorities, the slot machines were part of an illegal operation inside the apartment and appears to have been targeted.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).