Worker fatally falls from cherry picker when struck by truck in Queens: police

Posted 4:53 AM, September 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:13AM, September 12, 2019

ELMHURST, Queens — A worker is dead after falling from a cherry picker he was working in when a truck struck it early Thursday in Queens, police said.

The worker was nearly 20 feet off the ground, working on a traffic light in the bucket of the crane, at the intersection of Goldsmith Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst, authorities said.

Just before 3 a.m., a box truck driving by collided with the bucket of the cherry picker, causing the worker inside to fall, according to the FDNY.

The 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in cardiac arrest, where he later died, officials said.

A co-worker of the man on the scene told PIX11 exclusively that the victim was a "great guy," and did "good work."

Police said the 56-year-old driver of the box truck remained on the scene, where PIX11 saw officers giving him a breathalyzer test.

The victim worked for Weisbach Electric, a company that fixes traffic lights around the city.

No arrests have been made.

