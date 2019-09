Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A melee erupted in midtown after a teenage pedestrian was struck by a taxi Thursday afternoon.

Police said a 16-year-old was hit at 52nd Street and 8th Avenue.

The wild scene began with a fight at a school down the block from the incident. A teenage boy was running from it and ended up heading into traffic and got hit by the taxi.

A skirmish began after police arrived with several officers maintaining students.

No word yet on if any arrests have been made.