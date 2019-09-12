White parents who had Asian baby allege NJ fertility clinic sperm mix-up

VERONA, N.J. — Two white parents who say they had a daughter of Asian descent due to a sperm mix-up are suing a New Jersey fertility clinic.

Kristina Koedderich gave birth in 2013 after receiving in vitro fertilization at the Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Koedderich and her now ex-husband Drew Wasilewski say they noticed their daughter had Asian features after she turned 2. Both are from Verona and said the alleged mix-up is a factor in their divorce.

A DNA test revealed Wasilewski is not the girl’s biological parent.

A judge has ordered the clinic to turn over a list of sperm donors who used the clinic at the same time as the couple.

Medical center spokesman Robert Ford says they are “thoroughly examining the alleged incident.”