Two men wanted for robbing 69-year-old man at gunpoint in Brooklyn: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – Police are looking for two men they say attacked and robbed a man on a Brooklyn street earlier in September.

Authorities said the 69-year-old man was walking on Flatbush Avenue, near East 29th Street in Flatbush, around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, when two unidentified men approached him from behind.

One of the men grabbed the victim and restrained him, while the other man took out a gun and proceeded to remove the victim’s wallet from his pocket, making off with cash and I.D., property estimated to be worth about $1,200, police said.

The victim was uninjured but the two men fled in a dark SUV that was parked nearby, according to officials

The NYPD describes the individuals as two men ages 20 to 30 years old. One was last seen wearing a dark shirt and short pants, while the other was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue pants.

Police have released the above and below surveillance images of the two men wanted in connection with this incident, as well as the vehicle they are believed to have fled in.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).