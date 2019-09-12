Several Democratic presidential candidates would loosen immigration rules

Several of the Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination say they would loosen restrictions on immigration put into place under the Trump administration.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at Thursday’s debate that she would expand pathways to citizenship, blaming current problems on the United States’ withdrawal of aid to Central America. She says “a crisis that Donald Trump has created and hopes to profit from politically.”

Former tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang noted his status as the son of immigrants and called immigration “positive for our economic and social dynamism” and pledged to return immigration levels to those of the Obama administration.

Asked if President Donald Trump’s supporters are racist, given the president’s references to Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said, “Anyone who supports this is supporting racism.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is dismissing questions about the Obama administration’s record of deportations by touting the former Democratic president’s effort to open doors to immigrants.

Instead of answering whether the deportations were a mistake, Biden noted during the debate Obama’s support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a path to citizenship for people in the country illegally.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro pounced on Biden, accusing him of standing by Obama when it suits him but sidestepping the administration’s blemishes.

Castro says, “He wants to take credit for Obama’s work, but doesn’t want to answer any questions.”

Biden shot back angrily, “I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good, bad, indifferent.”