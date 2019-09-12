Queens woman celebrates 112th birthday

Posted 7:25 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:29PM, September 12, 2019

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 112-year-old Queens woman was surrounded by family at Beach Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

Ermisna Theodore came to the US from Haiti. She has five sons and dozens of grandkids, in addition to many great grandchildren. Theodore only recently stopped walking. So what's her secret to old age?

"She ate healthy, she was around a lot of family, gave a lot of love. She kept active," granddaughter Miriam Adelson said.

Theodore was born in 1907.

Attendees at the party gave Theodore birthday wishes in Creole.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.