Queens woman celebrates 112th birthday

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 112-year-old Queens woman was surrounded by family at Beach Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday.

Ermisna Theodore came to the US from Haiti. She has five sons and dozens of grandkids, in addition to many great grandchildren. Theodore only recently stopped walking. So what's her secret to old age?

"She ate healthy, she was around a lot of family, gave a lot of love. She kept active," granddaughter Miriam Adelson said.

Theodore was born in 1907.

Attendees at the party gave Theodore birthday wishes in Creole.