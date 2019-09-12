Queens students stranded at bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONA, Queens — Not all students who wait for the school bus on the corner of 38th Avenue and 108th Street in Corona are able to get on in the morning, forcing many of them to walk to a nearby train station take the train and walk several blocks to their school.

Some of the kids even stand there with their parents.

Other kids are jumping into Ubers, taxis and their friends' parents' cars to get to school.

Parents say this has been happening for some time.

The bus company says they will have a safety officer inside the bus beginning tomorrow morning to assess the situation.

“Every day, we bus 149,000 students on approximately 9,000 routes and work to immediately address any individual concerns families may have," said a spokesperson for the Department of Education in a statement. "More students who are eligible for bus service are continuing to enroll at IS 5 and we are adding another bus at this stop starting tomorrow morning.”