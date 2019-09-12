NYPD unveils free Crime Stoppers app, allowing for anonymous and secure tips on smart phones, tablets

NEW YORK — It’s something you hear and see from PIX11 often, primarily at the end of stories about crimes that happen inside the five boroughs: call Crime Stoppers.

Now, the NYPD is taking the program a step further, with a new Crime Stoppers mobile app, meant for community members to anonymously and securely submit tips to NYPD investigators,” the department said Thursday.

“The community is New York City’s best crime fighting resource and the mobile Crime Stoppers app is our newest tool to deepen our partnership with witnesses who provide anonymous tips that help us solve crimes,” said Chief Dermot Shea, NYPD Chief of Detectives. “For 35 years, Crime Stoppers has engaged witnesses and those knowledgeable of crimes in their communities to help the NYPD, and this new app is gives the public another opportunity to have a vested interest in helping to keep their neighborhoods safe.”

Now, New Yorkers can include attachments, like images, documents and videos to their tips. Plus, they can engage in “safe, private two-way dialogue” with an investigator, according to the NYPD.

To download the app — which police referred to as CS-NYC — search “NYPD Crime Stoppers” in the app store on your iOS or Android device.

The New York City Police Foundation says it’s investing resources to raise awareness of and increase adoption and use of the mobile app.

“The Foundation is committed to investing in programs like Crime Stoppers that help the NYPD keep New York City the safest big city in America,” said Susan Birnbaum, President and CEO of the New York City Police Foundation. “The new mobile app is just one-way Crime Stoppers continues to evolve to help solve crimes. Just last year, thanks to a contribution to the Foundation, we unveiled a new Crime Stoppers truck that projects the tips hotline, website, and social media channels on LED screens and can update messaging in real time as new information becomes available.”

The app is free to download.