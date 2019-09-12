Midday with Muller: Speaker considers lifting conversion therapy ban, vaping fight continues

Will a city-wide conversation therapy ban come off the books? Corey Johnson explains his reasoning. Plus, the latest on a major fire in Ocean Township, New Jersey, and plans to end vaping, maybe nationwide. Watch Midday with Muller now.

