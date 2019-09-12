Long Island man nearly dies from vaping THC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — Six deaths have been reported in connection with vaping and a Long Island man says he was nearly death number seven.

Now Jonathan Doneson, 52, is urging teens to stop vaping.

He was admitted to North Shore University Hospital in August with pneumonia. It started with a cough that sounded strange. Doctors said Doneson was not responding to the antibiotics and his fever was getting worse.

They later learned Doneson frequently vaped THC.

The medical team combined the antibiotics with steroids and were able to get Doneson back on his feet.

"It almost killed me so don't be the big shot and think 'oh, I got the THC pen' and you want to show off to all your friends 'look I got the new one,'" Doneson said. "It's not cool. It isn't. It's going to kill you."

This comes as as health officials investigate 450 possible cases of vaping being linked to severe lung disease