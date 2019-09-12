‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ released from prison

OTISVILLE, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.

The reality television star was released from prison Thursday. He took to social media shortly after, tweeting “Turn up we free !! #freesitch”

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion in 2018 and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 and complete 500 hours of community service.

He and brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years.

At his sentencing last fall, The Situation told the judge that he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

The Situation appeared on all six original seasons of the reality show from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights.

Sorrentino’s brother, Marc, 40, was sentenced to two years in prison in 2018 for aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, according to the statement. He is expected to be released on September 28, 2020.

Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.