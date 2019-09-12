Intoxicated dad with infant in car arrested after fleeing traffic stop on Long Island: police

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, L.I. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon with his baby in the car for driving while intoxicated after fleeing during a traffic stop on Long Island, police said.

According to Nassau County Police, an officer saw the man’s Mercedes Benz change lanes multiple times without signaling on the Southern State Parkway around 4:40 p.m., prompting the traffic stop.

While pulled over, 40-year-old Stanislav Shvartsman of Queens drove away, attempting to flee, authorities said.

The officer turned his emergency lights and siren on and chased after the man, police said.

Authorities said a subsequent investigation was conducted and Shvartsman was arrested without further incident.

Police discovered the man’s 13-month-old child was a passenger in the car during the incident. The child has been left in the custody of a family member, authorities said.

Shvartsman is now facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and more.

The Queens man is expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead, officials said.