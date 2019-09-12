‘I can blow your head off right now’: Criminal complaint details days of beatings for man kidnapped in the Bronx

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — The 49-year-old man who spent days in a Bronx deli basement was bound, slapped with a knife, hit with a gun, beaten and forced to lick the bottom of a shoe during his days of imprisonment, prosecutors said Thursday.

The victim, who does have a lengthy criminal record, was near East 234th Street and White Plains Road on Saturday when four people grabbed him and drove him to the deli, police said. He was found there Wednesday morning.

The criminal complaint for bodega owner Orinthia Gifford, one of the four alleged kidnappers, revealed new details about the kidnapping.

“This is a 9mm,” one of the men police are looking for said. “I can blow your head off right now. This is not a joke. Give us our money.”

The same man told the victim he’d killed two people before in Jamaica.

“I am going to rape your daughter, rape your ride and kill your family,” he threatened, according to the criminal complaint. “Every November 16th somebody has to die.”

The victim was handcuffed to a metal bar in the bodega basement. His body was bruised when he was found and his clothing was soiled. He had a bloody lip and a knot on his head.

Officers are looking for deli employee Richard Millwood, 35, for questioning. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Millwood was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Police have not yet released descriptions of the other two people being sought.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).