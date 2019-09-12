Heartbroken family gathers at vigil to remember 10-year-old boy fatally struck at Brooklyn bus stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A 10-year-old boy fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday was trying to be more independent and take the bus by himself.

"He said 'mommy, I can do it. Let me do it," dad Angel Farachio said.

Heartbroken family members gathered Thursday night at a vigil in honor of Enzo Farachio. The boy was tragically killed when a driver veered from the left lane to the right before jumping the curb at Avenue L.

Farachio's family does not blame the driver, who may have suffered a medical episode or seizure.

Angel Farachio said the yellow school bus schedule did not match up with his son's class dismissal time, so the student was taking the city bus home for just the second time since school started.

Mary Majao, the boy's devastated mother, is turning pain into purpose.

"We lost our baby and he’s not coming back," she said. "Let’s make Brooklyn a safer place for all."

While the fatal accident is still being investigated, local lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of how we plan our city streets.

"This is one of the worst years for traffic violence in New York City," City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said.