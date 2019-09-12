Cause of garbage truck crash on Route 495 was due to driver’s error: Authorities

UNION CITY, N.J. — Investigators determined the cause of the Route 495 crash in New Jersey that snarled traffic on the eve of a holiday was due to human error, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Eulalio Diaz, 53, was behind the wheel of a garbage truck when it struck several vehicles in along 30th Street and Palisade Avenue before flipping over and crashing onto Route 495 in New Jersey.

Twelve people were injured and the Lincoln Tunnel was shut down for hours, leaving thousands of commuters delayed and stuck in traffic.

Two days after the incident, Diaz, an employee with the Union City Department of Public Works, told PIX11 he was lucky to be alive and he had been trying to stop his out-of-control truck as it plowed through the street.

Subsequent investigation and crash reconstruction revealed the primary cause was driver error, citing that Diaz applied pressure to the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal, authorities said.