Diocese of Rochester becomes first diocese in New York State to file for bankruptcy in sex abuse scandal fallout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester filed for bankruptcy Thursday, the first in New York to seek protection from creditors in bankruptcy court as a part of the decades-long child sex abuse scandal that’s plagued the Catholic Church, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

The diocese filed the petition for Chapter 11 reorganization Thursday morning, claiming that the financial liabilities — estimated between $100 million and $500 million — exceed the group’s assets — stated as $50 million to $100 million, according to court documents.

The Democrat & Chronicle — a Rochester local newspaper — said the filing does not mean the diocese is out of money, or that churches will close their doors.

The intent of a Chapter 11 filing such as this is to reorganize the diocese’s finances, marshal funds to pay fair compensation to sex-abuse accusers and create a plan for the diocese to continue operations much as they were before.

It’s the same process [former Rochester juggernaut] Eastman Kodak followed in 2012-13 to shed debts and under-performing assets, becoming a smaller but still viable enterprise.

The paper says the diocese serves an estimated 360,000 Catholics. According to the New York State Catholic Conference, there are approximately 7.3 Catholics statewide.

